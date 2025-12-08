Trump defends tariff strategy as "direct, less cumbersome, and much faster" to protect US national security

Washington, DC [US], December 8 : US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his approach to imposing tariffs, saying his administration's strategy is designed to deliver results swiftly and effectively.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "While the United States has other methods of charging TARIFFS against foreign countries, many of whom have, for YEARS, TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF OUR NATION, the current method of Tariffing before the United States Supreme Court is far more DIRECT, LESS CUMBERSOME, and MUCH FASTER, all ingredients necessary for A STRONG AND DECISIVE NATIONAL SECURITY RESULT."

He framed the ongoing tariff actions as part of a broader effort to protect US national interests.

Emphasising urgency in government policy, Trump added, "SPEED, POWER, AND CERTAINTY ARE, AT ALL TIMES, IMPORTANT FACTORS IN GETTING THE JOB DONE IN A LASTING AND VICTORIOUS MANNER."

He also highlighted the outcomes of his administration's decisions by saying, "I have settled 8 Wars in 10 months because of the rights clearly given to the President of the United States."

Trump further argued that foreign governments have not challenged his ability to enforce tariffs, stating, "If countries didn't think these rights existed, they would have said so, LOUD AND CLEAR!" He underscored his claim that his administration's actions are within its legal authority.

His defence comes as the administration continues to push for judicial backing of its trade policy. Trump recently urged the United States Supreme Court to support his tariff agenda amid legal challenges, doubling down on claims that steep import taxes have strengthened the US economy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tariffs have made our Country Rich, Strong, Powerful, and Safe," adding, "They have been successfully used by other Countries against us for Decades, but when it comes to Tariffs, and because of what I have set in place, WE HAVE ALL THE CARDS, and with a smart President, we always will!"

The administration has rolled out multiple rounds of "Liberation Day" tariffs since April, followed by trade agreements with foreign partners.

Trump pointed to those deals in defending his approach, saying, "Wars have been stopped, and stronger relationships with other countries have been built, even though they are not allowed to rip off the United States anymore."

He continued, "The Stock Market and 401k's have hit an all time high, Inflation, Prices and Taxes are DOWN."

He also highlighted domestic initiatives, posting, "Education is being brought back to the States (where it belongs!), and our Military, and Southern Border, is the strongest they have ever been. The USA is respected again, respected like never before."

As the administration touts economic gains tied to tariffs, the Supreme Court is weighing whether those actions fall within presidential authority.

In November, the court heard arguments on a case examining Trump's use of emergency powers to impose broad tariffs on foreign trading partners.

The administration's reliance on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act received a sceptical response from the conservative-leaning bench. The 1977 law authorises a president to "regulate" imports during certain national emergencies, but it has not previously been used to impose tariffs.

Critics argue the statute was never intended to cover duties. Upholding Trump's actions could significantly expand presidential authority, while striking them down may create what Justice Amy Coney Barrett described as "a mess".

With economic concerns weighing on approval ratings, Trump pressed the court to maintain his trade programme, writing, "All of this was brought about by Strong Leadership and TARIFFS, without which we would be a poor and pathetic laughingstock again," and adding, "Evil, American hating Forces are fighting us at the United States Supreme Court."

He continued, "Pray to God that our Nine Justices will show great wisdom, and do the right thing for America!"

The administration has indicated it has alternative plans if the Supreme Court rules against the tariffs. Rising costs and inflation have also affected economic policy.

Trump recently signed an executive order to reduce tariffs on multiple products to lower certain grocery prices and has suggested giving "working families" in the US a two-thousand-dollar dividend from import tax revenue.

The proposal has drawn significant opposition and may face legal hurdles.

