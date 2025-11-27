Trump denounces DC shooting as a "horrific assault" on National Guard soldiers

Washington, DC [US], November 27 : US President Donald Trump denounced the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House, describing it as a "horrific assault" and "an act of terror," as federal agencies continued to investigate the attack that took place a day before Thanksgiving.

The shooting occurred at close range in central Washington, prompting a swift reaction from the administration. Addressing reporters, Trump criticised former president Joe Biden's earlier immigration policies, claiming the suspect had entered the United States from Afghanistan in 2021 and referring to the country as a "hellhole."

Authorities identified the accused as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who arrived in 2021. Officials believe he acted alone. Citing information from Homeland Security, Trump again noted that the suspect was Afghan.

"Earlier today on the eve of the thanksgiving holiday, two members of the National Guard serving in Washington DC were shot at point blank range in a monstrous, ambush styled attack just steps away from the White House," he said.

"This heinous assault was an act of evil and an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation, it was a crime against humanity. The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginian National Guards and their families," he added.

Trump said the country was feeling both sorrow and determination after the attack, stating that "we're also filled with rightous anger and ferocious resolve."

He pledged the strongest possible response, saying that as President, "the animal who perpetrated this atrocity, pays the steepest possible price." He said Homeland Security was confident the suspect in custody was a foreign national who had entered from Afghanistan, calling it "a hellhole on earth."

Trump alleged that the suspect was brought into the United States by the Biden administration in 2021 "on those infamous flights," and claimed the individual's status was later extended under legislation signed by Biden. He said the shooting underscored what he viewed as a major national security concern. "This attack underscores the single greatest national security threat facing our nation. The last administration let in 20 million unknown foreigners from all over the world," he said.

Outlining further actions, Trump said, "We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden." He added, "We must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country. If they can't love our country, we don't want them."

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Trump expressed support for the National Guard and said he had ordered an additional 500 Guard personnel to Washington after the shooting. He referred to the gunman as an "animal" and said he would "pay a very steep price."

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," he wrote. He added, "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

The shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon just blocks from the White House, in what officials have described as a deliberate act. FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said both soldiers remained in critical condition in hospital.

