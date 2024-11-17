Trump doubles down on Matt Gaetz' Attorney General nomination despite Senate pushback and controversies

Washington [US], November 17 : President-elect Donald Trump remains adamant about his decision to nominate former Representative Matt Gaetz as attorney general, even as significant resistance mounts within Capitol Hill over his suitability for the role.

Gaetz, who resigned from Congress shortly after Trump's announcement, faces scrutiny over allegations of misconduct, raising concerns about whether he can secure the 51 Senate votes required for confirmation, CNN reported.

The nomination has been met with scepticism across party lines, with several GOP senators questioning Gaetz's qualifications and controversies surrounding his conduct. In addition to his limited legal experience, Gaetz has been embroiled in investigations involving sexual misconduct and drug use, including an unresolved House Ethics Committee probe.

The report from the probe remains unreleased, further complicating his path to confirmation. Despite the challenges, Trump has made Gaetz's appointment a priority, considering him central to fulfilling campaign promises and a crucial ally in the Justice Department.

A source close to Trump was quoted by CNN as saying, "Trump wants Gaetz confirmed 100 per cent. He is not going to back off. He's all in." Trump reportedly views Gaetz as uniquely equipped to defend his administration in public and to execute his plans to reshape the Justice Department. Trump's pick for deputy attorney general, defence attorney Todd Blanche, is expected to handle the department's day-to-day operations.

The controversy surrounding Gaetz stems from multiple allegations, including claims from a witness's attorney that Gaetz engaged in sexual relations with a minor. A separate Department of Justice investigation into sex crimes ended without charges, but the ethical and legal questions persist, reported CNN.

The pushback has led to tensions between House and Senate Republicans over the ethics investigation report.

Gaetz's nomination is expected to be a test for the Senate GOP Leader John Thune, who will be under intense pressure to pusg Trump's picks through confirmation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor