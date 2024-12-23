Trump dubs Panama Canal as "United States Canal"

Washington DC [US], December 23 : US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday posted a cryptic message on his social media platform- Truth Social about the Panama Canal.

Trump posted a picture with the flag of the US flying above the Panama Canal, resonating with his threat to Panama that he will not let the canal fall into "wrong hands".

He said in a post on Truth, "Welcome to the United States Canal!"

Trump on Sunday in a strong-worded statement threatened Panama to give the canal back to them and said that it was a vital asset of the US.

Trump said that the Panama Canal was not China's and that it should not fall into the "wrong hands."

https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1870617419695452346

"The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role in America's Economy and National Security. A secure Panama Canal is crucial for US Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and drastically cuts shipping times to US ports. The United States is the Number One user of the Canal, with over 70 per cent of all transits heading to, or from, US ports," Trump said in his statement.

Trump further said that the canal came at a high cost for the Americans and that it was 'foolishly' given away by ex-US President Jimmy Carter. He warned of Chinese influence in the region.

"Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago, and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure - 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction. Teddy Roosevelt was President of the United States at the time of its building and understood the strength of Naval Power and Trade. When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," he said.

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino responded to Trump on Sunday, as per Al Jazeera.

"Every square meter of the Panama Canal and the surrounding area belongs to Panama and will continue belonging so," Mulino said in a recorded message posted on social media.

He further denied that China or any other country has direct or indirect influence over the canal. He added that fees were not decided on a "whim", Al Jazeera quoted.

The canal is key to Panama's economy and generates about one-fifth of the government's annual revenue.

Earlier, Trump has also said that it would be a "great idea" for Canada to become the 51st state of the US, as Canadian leader Justin Trudeau faces a domestic political crisis linked to fears over a potential tariff war with Trump.

"Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!" he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor