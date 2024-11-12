Trump elects pro-India Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor for Trump 2.0 administration

Washington DC [US], November 12 : President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican, as his national security adviser, according to a source familiar with the developments told ANI.

Mike Waltz has time and again reiterated the importance of India for the United States.

Last year, Waltz had also led a bipartisan American Congressional delegation and had travelled to India to take part in the Red Fort address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's Independence Day celebrations. During his visit to India in 2023, Waltz praised PM Modi.

Waltz appreciated PM Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047 and said that US and its industries would work with India in tandem to the Make in India initiative by the Government of India

Speaking upon the sustained high level interactions between the two countries, Waltz had said, "Meaningful engagements from both countries speaks to how strong the relationship is becoming".

He commented on the rising aggression in the Chinese behaviour at the hands of the CCP which poses threats to India from fronts such as Pakistan, Indian ocean and the Line of Control. "We're seeing aggression all around, so we need to work together in every aspect to deter that type of aggression".

Waltz, who is the co-chair of India Caucus has also been a defence policy director for defence secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates and was elected to Congress in 2018. He is the chair of the House Armed Services subcommittee overseeing military logistics and also on the select committee on intelligence.

Seeing India as an integral partner for security, Waltz had previously said, "As a nuclear power with more than 1 million troops, a growing navy, a top-tier space program, and a proven history of economic and military cooperation with the United States, India would make a strong ally. It would enable the United States to form a real deterrent to potential terrorist threats in Afghanistan as well as counter China".

He has emphasised the role of India in preventing the situation from spiralling out from Afghanistan too. "We now only have one partner who can effectively keep a watchful eye on Afghanistan. It's the same partner that can keep track of China's southern flank: India".

Expressing faith and confidence in the relations of the two countries, India is seen as an indispensable ally for the US by him to "give China pause before further expanding into Central and Southern Asia".

As early as in June 2023, before attending the Independence Day celebrations in India, Waltz along with US Congressmen Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Andy Barr and Marc Veasey had introduced bipartisan legislation to fast-track U.S. weapon sales to India. The introduction of the legislation was seen as a means to expand security cooperation between the United States and India by adding India to the list of partners included in the Arms Export Control Act.

"By deepening the U.S.-India defense partnership, this legislation will buttress India's role as a key provider of security in Asia", the leaders had noted.

"The United States and India are bonded by our shared national security interests and democratic values which is why it's so important we continue strengthen our global partnership to address the threats of today," said Waltz.

He has time and again reminded people of how ties flourished between India and the US during the first Trump administration.

"The United States and India drew closer together during the Trump administration; one notable achievement was the signing of the 2018 Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement. That deal granted India more advanced communication technology for U.S.-purchased defense equipment to help elevate coordination during conflict. In October 2020, the Trump administration and the Indian government signed another agreement for geospatial cooperation that boosted the Indian military's weapons systems with advanced navigational tools", he said.

Donald Trump's first term saw the signing of key pacts between India and US to strengthen defence ties between the two partners.

These were the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), which allows for logistic support, supplies, and services between the armed forces of India and the United States. The second was the Communications, Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) which ensures communication cooperation in the Indian tri-services and bolsters the bilateral Defence partnership.

Despite the positive vision of taking India-US ties further ahead, Waltz has however expressed his reservations when it comes to India's ties with Russia, especially the country importing Russian oil. In the past, he had said of "placing additional pressure on India and China to sever economic ties to Russia".

However, the overall mood regarding the conduct of the relationship with India has been highly positive.

"Our current diplomatic status with India is described as a 'strategic partnership'. An upgrade is urgently needed. Just as our alliances with NATO, Japan, and South Korea transformed U.S. security in the 20th century, an alliance with India would help keep us safe in the 21st century. It's time to make that happen", Waltz said.

The national security adviser is a top aide to the president who plays a major role in foreign and national security policy decision-making. The role does not require Senate confirmation.

