Trump, Elon Musk appear together in RFK Jr's Thanksgiving photo, spark reunion buzz

Washington, DC [US], November 28 : US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy Jr this week posted a Thanksgiving lunch photograph showing him seated with US President Donald Trump, Tesla founder Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, signalling renewed attention on the evolving relationship between Trump and Musk.

The image, shared on X, appeared to be taken at an undisclosed location and showed Trump and Musk sitting side by side on the same side of the table. The arrangement quickly prompted speculation that the strained ties between the two may be easing. Kennedy captioned the post with a simple holiday message: "Happy Thanksgiving."

https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1994099827861241862?s=20

Their appearance together follows another public moment earlier this month when Trump was seen tapping Musk's stomach during an Oval Office gathering that included Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a gesture that many interpreted as further evidence of reconciliation.

Trump and Musk, once viewed as close political allies, saw their relationship falter over two major disputes the fallout from the release of the Epstein Files and their disagreement over Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." Musk had also accused US ambassador Sergio Gor of attempting to drive a wedge between them.

Musk briefly served as the head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, for five months and had travelled with Trump to Saudi Arabia in May. Tensions mounted when Trump claimed Musk opposed the "Big Beautiful Bill" due to its proposal to phase out electric vehicle tax incentives, which benefit Tesla.

Their rift deepened after Musk suggested in a June 5 post that Trump had been mentioned in the Epstein Files, a post he later appeared to delete. The two have since exchanged indirect criticisms online and in interviews, amplifying perceptions of a broader political and personal split.

Signs of easing tensions emerged in September when Trump and Musk were seen shaking hands at a memorial event for conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Thanksgiving photograph has now added to the impression that both may be moving toward mending their relationship.

