Trump "felt very badly" about location of Doha attack, but backs Hamas elimination as "worthy goal", says White House

Washington, DC [US] September 10 White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (US local time) said President Donald Trump "felt very badly" about the location of the Israeli airstrike that is Qatar's capital, Doha. But, White House maintained that eliminating Hamas remains a "worthy goal."

Speaking at a media briefing, Leavitt said the Trump administration was informed of the operation only on the morning of the strike.

"This morning, the Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar. Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals. However, eliminating Hamas, which has profited from the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal," Leavitt said.

Leavitt added that as soon as the President learned of the strike, he asked Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to immediately notify Qatari authorities.

"President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did. The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack," she said, underlining the close ties between Washington and Doha.

Shortly after the briefing, Qatar denied that it had received any prior information about the attack and called Leavitt's statement "baseless".

Dr Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the call came only after the explosions had already begun.

"The statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless. The call from a US official came during the sound of explosions caused by the Israeli attack in Doha," Al Ansari posted on X.

Leavitt also said President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the attack.

"President Trump wants all of the hostages in Gaza and the bodies of the dead released, and this war to end now. Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Trump that he wants to make peace, and quickly. President Trump believes this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace," she added.

According to Leavitt, Trump also spoke to Qatar's Amir and Prime Minister, assuring them that such an incident would not be repeated.

"The President also spoke to the Amir and Prime Minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our country. He assured them that such a thing would not happen again on their soil," she said.

