Trump fires DOJ officials who investigated him post-2020 election defeat

Washington, Jan 28 The US Justice Department has fired over a dozen officials who were involved in investigations into President Donald Trump's actions following his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

These investigations, led by former Special Counsel Jack Smith, focused on two major cases. The first alleged that Trump had attempted to overturn the 2020 election results illegally. The second accused him of mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice after leaving office in 2021. Both investigations resulted in indictments against Trump.

Acting Attorney General James McHenry justified the firings, stating that the officials could not be trusted to advance the President's agenda due to their roles in the investigations.

A department spokesperson said that the fired individuals were removed because of "concerns over their alignment with the administration's priorities."

Trump and his supporters have long criticised Smith's investigations, frequently describing them as politically motivated and claiming that the former Biden administration weaponised government agencies against conservative voices.

One of Trump's first executive orders after returning to the White House was to remove individuals he considered political opponents. Though it is unclear which specific officials from Smith's team were dismissed, the firings underscore Trump's determination to restructure the Justice Department.

Smith, following Trump's reelection, dropped both cases against the former President. Citing Justice Department policy, Smith explained that prosecuting a sitting president is prohibited.

In addition to the firings, some officials from the Justice Department were reassigned to focus on Trump's primary agenda, particularly immigration enforcement, according to an anonymous source familiar with the situation.

Meanwhile, Ed Martin, the interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia, has initiated an internal review into the use of felony obstruction charges against individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Martin, known for his vocal opposition to these prosecutions, was appointed to lead the DC office, which had overseen these cases over the past four years.

On his first day back in office, Trump signed a sweeping clemency order, pardoning over 1,500 individuals charged in connection to the January 6 attack and dismissing all pending cases.

Martin's review and Trump's clemency orders mark significant shifts in how the Justice Department will handle politically charged cases. A spokesperson for the US attorney's office declined to comment on the matter.

The firings, initially reported by Fox News, and Martin's review, reported by the Wall Street Journal, signal a dramatic restructuring within the Justice Department under Trump's renewed presidency.

