Trump fumes Democrats are "destroying" Charlotte after illegal migrant charged in stabbing attack

Washington, DC [US], December 7 : US President Donald Trump on Saturday criticised Democratic leaders, alleging they are "destroying" American cities by being lenient on criminals and undocumented immigrants.

Trump's remarks followed the charging of an illegal immigrant in a stabbing on a Charlotte light rail that took place on Friday.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What's going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!!"

According to Fox News, court records show that 33-year-old Oscar Solarzano was arrested in connection with the attack and faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

A release order stated that bond was not set because Solarzano had previously been deported.

Police responded to the assault call at around 4:49 p.m. on Friday and found the victim, identified as Kenyon Kareem-Shemar Dobie, with a stab wound.

Court documents cited by Fox News said Solarzano allegedly broke into a railroad car "with the intent to commit a felony" and, while intoxicated, challenged Dobie to a fight, shouting "unintelligible and slurred words."

Fox News also noted that Solarzano was assigned a Spanish interpreter, and records listed several aliases.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 8 and will later be transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Reacting to the incident, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X, "Apparently, the death of Iryna Zarutska wasn't enough. What is it going to take for @CLTMayor to remove violent criminals off the streets and protect her constituents? The time to act is NOW."

