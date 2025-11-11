Trump gives pre-emptive pardon to Indian American Republican activist

New York, Nov 11 US President Donald Trump has given a pre-emptive pardon to Indian American Republican Party activist C B Chandra Yadav, along with several high-profile political figures allegedly involved in Trump’s attempts to change the 2020 election results.

Trump’s pardons announced on Monday cover only possible federal offences, and federal prosecutors cannot charge him in the future.

Trump’s Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, "These great Americans were persecuted and put through hell by the Biden Administration for challenging an election, which is the cornerstone of democracy”.

Yadav could, however, face state-level charges in Georgia regarding his alleged involvement in the 2020 election case, as Trump’s pardon does not extend to state cases because the US judicial system separates federal and state prosecutions.

A grand jury – a panel of citizens that determines if there is a prima facie case – in Georgia recommended in 2023 charging him in the alleged election interference case, along with only 38 others.

But local prosecutors did not prosecute him.

The pardon is symbolic because it is unlikely that federal prosecutors would bring charges against him, and it does not apply to state prosecutions.

Justice Department Pardon Attorney Ed Martin released the names of people who were given the presidential reprieve, and it included Trump’s lawyers, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

In his order, Trump said the pardon “ends grave national injustice perpetrated on the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation”.

The alleged interference with the 2020 election centered around Trump’s reported request to Georgia officials to find enough votes to overturn former President Joe Biden’s win in the state.

Yadav and some others allegedly submitted a fake list of electors who were to participate in the electoral college that finally elects the president.

The pardon does not cover Trump, and were he to attempt a self-pardon, it would face legal questions.

Yadav serves on the Georgians First Commission, which examines ways to promote business growth in Georgia by cutting red tape, as well as on several other state and local panels.

He is the owner and CEO of the Gope group of companies, and his businesses include several grocery stores and motels.

He graduated from B N College of Engineering in Pusad, Maharashtra, before coming to the US for graduate studies in management.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor