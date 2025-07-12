Trump govt taking 'prudent,' 'strategic' approach toward North Korea: US official

Washington, July 12 US President Donald Trump's administration is taking a "prudent" and "strategic" approach to addressing North Korean challenges, a US diplomat said, reiterating its stated commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea.

During a press briefing, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston stressed the trilateral relationship among South Korea, the United States and Japan as a "substantial" partnership for a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, while acknowledging efforts by Seoul and Tokyo to overcome historical challenges and deepen cooperation.

"The United States has always been committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea. This is a commitment because we understand...following this commitment, we are ensuring the stability of the region," she said during a press meeting at the Foreign Press Centre in Washington.

"So we're working together on a number of fronts with our partners and our allies, particularly as it relates to sort of reducing the military tensions in this region and protecting the safety and security of the Korean Peninsula."

Houston added that the Trump administration is working with allies to ensure "transparent" defense measures, "efficient and effective" military cooperation and appropriate risk mitigation measures for security on the peninsula, reported Yonhap news agency.

"These are the steps that we're taking together in this administration. These are prudent steps. They're strategic steps to ensure a safe and secure Korean Peninsula," she said.

The deputy spokesperson was responding to a question about how the Trump administration would characterize its approach to North Korea. The administration of former President Joe Biden branded its approach to the North as a "calibrated" and "practical" one.

She reiterated the US' priority to ensure steady three-way cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan, which has deepened amid improvements in Seoul-Tokyo ties long strained over historical and territorial feuds.

"We've seen the relationship between Japan and South Korea at this point be better than it has ever been, and we recognize that both countries have grappled with painful histories. Working together to address and counter shared opportunities and challenges is something that we continue to focus on and this administration, in particular, is prioritizing this," she said.

She went on to say that the trilateral relationship is a partnership that is "integral" to promoting regional peace.

Casting South Korea as the "linchpin of peace, security and safety in the Indo-Pacific," she underscored the US administration's "modernized and future-forward" priority for the Seoul-Washington relationship.

"South Korea has an extensive trading relationship with the US Our trade relationship currently supports at least 350,000 American jobs. It's based on high-value products. We welcome their leadership in the 2025 APEC," she said. APEC is short for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Touching on tensions with allies about Trump's tariff policy, Houston defended it as a "strategic" step toward fair trade relations.

"This is not a punitive step, but a strategic step to work together with our allies and our partners around the world, ensuring that these trade arrangements meet us at a place of fairness ... when we believe, through working together with our partners, that we will see, through good-faith efforts, negotiations that can get us there," she said.

South Korea, Japan and other countries have been in trade negotiations with the U.S. to reach trade deals as Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs, including 25 percent duties on Korea, are set to take effect on August 1.

The steep tariffs took effect on April 9, but Trump placed a 90-day pause on them that same day to allow for negotiations. The pause was initially set to expire this week, but Trump extended the deadline until August 1.

"We look forward to working closely with our partners and allies around the world to see these trade imbalances be a little more leveled so we can play on the same level-playing field. And that's a priority for us at this time," she said.

In response to a question about the possibility of the Quad forum's extension to include new members like South Korea, Houston said that while there might not be space for new members, there might be chances for cooperation with Korea within the group that consists of the US, Australia, Japan and India.

"There are, on many work streams, opportunities for us to work very closely with South Korea as it relates to our shared interests and shared priorities for the region," she said.

