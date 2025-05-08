Trump hails US-UK trade deal as "fair, open, and reciprocal," projects USD 6 billion in tariff revenue

Washington DC [US], May 8 : After US President Donald Trump announced a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom, he hailed it as the first "fair, open, and reciprocal" deal of its kind, saying it will generate USD 6 billion in tariff revenue and create USD 5 billion in new export opportunities for American producers.

He also emphasised the deal's role in strengthening national security through deeper cooperation in critical sectors such as steel, aluminium, and pharmaceuticals.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Today is an incredible day for America as we deliver our first Fair, Open, and Reciprocal Trade Deal Something our past Presidents never cared about. Together with our strong Ally, the United Kingdom, we have reached the first, historic trade deal since Liberation Day."

The post added, "As part of this Deal, America will raise USD 6 billion dollars in External Revenue from 10% tariffs, USD 5 billion dollars in new Export Opportunities for our Great Ranchers, Farmers, and Producers, and enhance the National Security of both the US and the UK through the creation of an Aluminum and Steel Trading Zone, and a secure Pharmaceutical Supply Chain. This Deal shows that if you respect America, and bring serious proposals to the table, America is open for business."

British Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, praised President Trump following the announcement of a new US-UK trade agreement, calling it a fulfillment of promises made.

"You've done what you said you would do... that you would do a good trade deal with the UK, that you would do it at pace, and that we would be first, and you have delivered that. You've been true to your word," Mandelson said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the newly signed trade agreement, declaring it a deal that "boosts British businesses and saves thousands of British jobs."

Starmer further said the agreement fulfils promises to safeguard the country's car manufacturers and steel industry.

"Today, I have secured a deal with the US that boosts British businesses and saves thousands of British jobs. I promised to protect British car makers and save our steel. This deal delivers on that promise. And British workers, families, and firms will feel the benefit," Starmer wrote on X.

