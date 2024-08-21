"Trump has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to truth": Former White House press secretary at Democratic National Convention

Chicago [US], August 21 : Former White House press secretary under the Trump administration, Stephanie Grisham, addressed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday (local time) to show her support for US Vice President Kamala Harris.

She highlighted that the former US President Donald Trump has no empathy, morals and fidelity to the truth, according to CNN.

The second night of the Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago.

The theme of the night is "A Bold Vision for America's Future."

In her address on the second night of the DNC, Stephanie Grisham said Trump mocked his supporters and called them "basement dwellers."

"The Trump family became my family. I spent Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years, all at Mar-a-Lago. I saw him when the cameras were off, behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supportershe calls them basement dwellers," Grisham said.

"He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth," she said.

She also recalled a conversation that she had with former US First Lady Melania Trump during the January 6 riots in 2021. She stated that she had asked Melania Trump whether the team could post on social media that there's no place for lawlessness or violence, according to CNN report.

Grisham said, "I asked Melania if we could at least Tweet that while peaceful protest is the right of every American, there's no place for lawlessness or violence. She replied with one word: 'No.'"

Endorsing Kamala Harris for President at the DNC, Grisham said she is on the stage "advocating for a Democrat and that's because I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris tells the truth, she respects the American people and she has my vote."

She worked as East Wing communications director, White House press secretary and chief of staff to Melania Trump for over five years under the Trump administration. Previously, Grisham said she is "terrified" of a second Trump term and said she did not cast vote for Trump during the 2020 elections even as she worked for the former first lady, CNN reported.

Former US President John F Kennedy's only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, spoke about the generations turnover showcased by his grandfather's presidency.

Schlossberg said, "Like President Kennedy, Vice President Harris has dedicated her life to public service. She believes in America like my grandfather did that we do things not because they're easy, but because they're hard," Schlossberg said in his address at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, referencing his grandfather's famous 1962 speech on the American space effort.

"Once again, the torch has been passed to a new generation," he said.

The second night of the DNC will feature remarks from former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and other key Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, CNN reported.

In her first remarks at the Democratic National Convention that kicked off on Monday night (local time) in Chicago, Vice President and Democratic nominee for the upcoming US Presidential Polls, Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden for his leadership to the nation.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible President Joe Biden," Harris said during brief surprise remarks at the DNC in Chicago.

"Thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you," Harris further said.

It is important to note that a video played Monday at the Democratic National Convention also highlighted Harris' Californian roots and the critical role her mother Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian, played in her upbringing. Some of the snippets from Harris's childhood flat in California's East Bay were included in the video.

Harris is the daughter of Jamaican-born Donald Harris, an 85-year-old retired Stanford University economist, and Indian-born Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer researcher who passed away in 2009.

Harris is the first Asian American woman and woman of colour to head a significant party ticket. Earlier last month, a virtual vote officially recognised the vice president as the Democratic party nominee. After Biden withdrew from the contest and backed her, the party came together in support of her.

