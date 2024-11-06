Trump has repeatedly said that he will take US out of wars: Former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri discussed the implications of Donald Trump's win in US presidential elections, emphasising his commitment to pulling the US out of foreign conflicts.

"President Trump has repeatedly said that he will take the US out of wars... He talks in terms of Ukraine, everyone says that President Zelenskyy has reasons to be apprehensive but I believe that the Europeans have reasons to be apprehensive because his understanding of trans-Atlantic relationships is one where they must also pay and not just be beneficiaries. This idea of free riders doesn't sit well with him," Manjeev Puri told ANI.

Puri further remarked that in the context of the ongoing rivalry with Russia, particularly in Ukraine, Trump's approach may lead to a push for finding a solution to the crisis. He believes that Trump's stance on global power dynamics might drive him to seek resolutions that could reshape traditional alliances.

In a separate statement, Puri addressed Donald Trump's recent post on X (formerly Twitter) supporting the Hindu community. "Why should any community or any minority community in any country be targeted?" Puri questioned, underlining the significance of India's position in global relations.

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1852033622494105832

He emphasised, "The US-Bangladesh relations have their own elements. We think we are the only players in the region, but that is not it. We are an important player and we have our own understanding and the US has their own understanding of things. The largest Bangladeshi community in US are not Hindus. Trump has been President, we've seen what they have done on these issues in the past."

Puri concluded by asserting that under the Trump administration, issues egregious to India would not go unnoticed or unaddressed. "In my understanding, India is of importance to the US and things that are egregious to India will not find easy play under the Trump administration."

Trump's victory, after defeating Kamala Harris, stems from widespread dissatisfaction with the status quo in the US, Politico reported.

