Trump hosts Syrian President Al-Sharaa at White House, eases Caesar Act sanctions

Washington DC [US], November 11 : US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) held a historic meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the White House, marking the first-ever visit by a Syrian head of state to the US capital.

The US Treasury Department also announced that the US would partially waive the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for 180 days, aiming to support Syria's economic rebuilding efforts.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that having a stable and successful Syria is crucial to all countries in the region. Notably, the meeting marked the first visit to the White House by a Syrian head of state since Syria gained independence from France in 1946.

"It was an Honor to spend time with Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, the new President of Syria, where we discussed all the intricacies of PEACE in the Middle East, of which he is a major advocate. I look forward to meeting and speaking again. Everyone is talking about the Great Miracle that is taking place in the Middle East. Having a stable and successful Syria is very important to all countries in the Region."

The talks between Trump and al-Sharaa focused on Syria's role in defeating ISIS, reconstruction, and lifting sanctions. Trump praised al-Sharaa as a "strong leader" and expressed confidence in his ability to lead Syria. Al-Sharaa, who led the rebel forces that toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad, has been working to end Syria's international isolation.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department announced on Monday (local time) a 180-day extension of the sanctions waiver, excluding transactions involving Russia and Iran. This move is seen as a significant shift in US foreign policy, with Syria set to join the US-led coalition to fight Islamic State.

In May this year, President Trump announced the lifting of US sanctions on Syria to give the country "a chance at peace and prosperity".

In June, he issued an executive order which formally removed U.S. sanctions and directed agencies to take additional measures, to encourage U.S. private sector and foreign partner reengagement in Syria, the US Removing U.S. sanctions will support Syria's efforts to rebuild its economy, provide prosperity for all its citizens, including its ethnic and religious minorities, and combat terrorism, a statement by the Department of State, US Department of Treasury and the Department of Commerce said.

While stating that the United States no longer imposes comprehensive sanctions on Syria, the statement said, "The Caesar Act is suspended, except for sanctionable transactions with Russia and Iran. The transfer of most basic civilian use U.S.-origin goods, as well as software and technology, to or within Syria is permitted without a license.

It further noted that sanctions remain on "the worst of the worst:" Bashar al-Assad and his associates, human rights abusers, captagon drug traffickers, and other destabilising regional actors.

"The US Government continues to review Syria's State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) designation. Most Commerce Control List items going to Syria still require a U.S. export license".

As per an official statement shared by the State Department on November 10, US Secretary of State Rubio said, "The Department of State continues to deliver on President Trump's promise to provide the Syrian people with the opportunity for lasting peace and prosperity. Today, I issued a suspension of mandatory Caesar Act sanctions based on the actions taken by the Syrian government following the fall of the al-Assad regime. The suspension of Caesar Act sanctions supports Syria's efforts to rebuild its economy, restore ties with foreign partners, and foster prosperity and peace for all its citizens. President Trump made clear the United States expects to see concrete actions by the Syrian government to turn the page on the past and work towards peace in the region."

