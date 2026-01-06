"Trump ill-advised on India": Singer Mary Millben voices support for PM Modi

Washington DC [India], January 6 : Internationally acclaimed singer Mary Millben has expressed concern over recent remarks made by the President of the United States regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Millben shared her views after comments made by the US President during a media interaction aboard Air Force One drew attention in India and abroad.

While speaking to journalists, the US President stated, "They wanted to make me happy, basically... PM Modi is a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly."

Reacting to this, Millben expressed her belief that while the US President holds respect for Prime Minister Modi, his current approach toward India may be misguided. "Trump in his heart respects the PM, but sadly is being ill-advised on his approach to India. I am praying for the President on this," she wrote.

Millben also came out strongly in defense of Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing that he is under no obligation to respond to every statement or criticism, whether from political opposition within India or from international leaders. Highlighting Modi's diplomatic maturity, she wrote, "Countering the remarks by the opposition in India, PM @narendramodi doesn't need to respond to every comment or threat the US President makes. The only person or persons the PM needs to make happy are the Indian people. Period. The PM understands long game diplomacy."

Further reinforcing her stance, Millben suggested that India's leadership should remain focused on its national priorities rather than engaging in unnecessary geopolitical tension. She also downplayed the relevance of certain US political voices criticizing India, stating that they do not represent the views of many Americans.

Millben pointed out that global leaders are closely watching political developments in the United States ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, which could significantly influence future foreign policy decisions. According to her, a shift in the US political landscape may open the door to renewed dialogue and a recalibration of international relationships.

Concluding her remarks, Millben voiced support for Prime Minister Modi's leadership and governance, underscoring that his primary responsibility lies with the people of India. "You continue to serve in the best interest of India. That's what you were elected to do," she stated.

