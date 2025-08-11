"Trump leading America in a direction no one understands," says Defence Expert

Jammu and Kashmir [India], August 11 : Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has once again threatened India, warning that Islamabad would plunge the region into nuclear war and could take "almost half of the world" down if faced with an existential threat in a future conflict with New Delhi.

In response to these threats and recent hints from Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi that the next war may happen soon, Captain Anil Gaur, Defence Expert, while speaking to ANI, commented on the evolving geopolitical situation.

Captain Gaur said, "I am unable to understand, and I don't think the whole world can, how Donald Trump is leading America in this direction. Asim Munir has positioned himself as the Field Marshal of Pakistan. When America was hunting for Osama Bin Laden, Pakistanis claimed he wasn't with them, but he was found there all along."

He added, "You must have heard that Donald Trump's son has finalised a crypto deal with Pakistan. Complete control will be in Donald Trump's hands."

Captain Gaur further noted, "Meanwhile, Trump is also exploring oil reserves in Balochistan for mining purposes. I believe these are the reasons he is indulging Asim Munir so much."

He stated, "If they believe this is meant to intimidate India, they're mistaken, because Operation Sindoor has shown that India is capable of taking action and doing so in a way that Pakistan cannot counter."

Referring to America's current state, Captain Gaur said, "The way Donald Trump is steering America, he needs to reconsider. America is the strongest nation, but I hope it does not decline because of these decisions."

On Operation Sindoor, he said, "Operation Sindoor is far from over. This has been made very clear. Any action initiated by Pakistan now will be considered an act of war."

Captain Gaur highlighted recent infiltration attempts, saying, "We have witnessed how infiltration attempts have taken place in the Uri and Poonch sectors."

Echoing the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, he said, "I agree with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi whenever we decide to act, we don't need permission from any country. This is the new India. Our mindset and approach have transformed."

