Trump leans on tariff record in Pennsylvania speech on affordability

Pennsylvania [US], December 10 : US President Donald Trump began his address on affordability on Tuesday by underscoring his tariff strategy, arguing that it has delivered significant economic benefits to Pennsylvania, where he spoke at the Mount Airy Casino Resort.

Trump highlighted the scale of revenue he believes tariffs have generated, saying, "We've taken in hundreds of billions of dollars, really trillions." He further claimed that the policy had encouraged major investment across several states, adding, "If you add to that all of the companies that are pouring their money into building plants in Pennsylvania and many other states. Auto plants, AI plants, plants of every type, which we would have never had if we didn't put the tariffs on."

Maintaining an upbeat tone on the economy, he told the audience, "You're going to see what happens over the next two years. It's like a miracle is taking place." His remarks came as the Supreme Court has yet to rule on his broader use of tariff authority, a power typically reserved for emergencies.

Trump opened with a political aside, asserting he had won Pennsylvania "three times in a row, as you know." While Biden secured the state in 2020, Trump won it in 2016 and again in 2024.

Emphasising Pennsylvania's role in his most recent victory, he described it as "the most important election victory, possibly in the history of our country." His return to the state comes as concerns over the rising cost of living dominate the national discussion.

Tuesday's appearance marked the first in a series of domestic trips organised by the White House to place Trump at the forefront of economic messaging ahead of next year's midterm elections. Mount Pocono, where he delivered his remarks, is located in a closely contested swing district in eastern Pennsylvania.

"Affordability" has become a key theme for leaders across the political spectrum, with both parties attempting to shape the narrative as Americans continue to face financial pressures.

For Trump, who campaigned on promises of renewed economic prosperity, the speech serves as an early test of his ability to address voter concerns as Republicans prepare to defend their House and Senate majorities.

The White House billed the address as a major economic speech delivered in a critical battleground state, where Trump aims to consolidate support ahead of the midterms.

