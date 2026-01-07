Trump links immigration enforcement to crime drop

Washington, Jan 7 President Donald Trump credited aggressive immigration enforcement with a sharp decline in violent crime in Washington, claiming the US capital has gone months without a murder after thousands of offenders were removed or imprisoned.

Speaking at the House GOP member retreat here, Trump said public safety improvements were the result of targeting repeat offenders and gang members. “Washington DC is now the safest city in the country,” he said.

Trump claimed the city had seen a dramatic change. “We haven't had one in seven months,” he said, referring to murders.

He said federal authorities had removed more than 2,000 individuals. “We took out over 2,000 people,” Trump said, adding that some were deported while others were placed in prison.

Trump singled out the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, calling it “the worst gang in the world.” He described gang members as “animals” and accused Democratic leaders of failing to act.

He recounted an anecdote involving a landlord in Colorado, claiming gang members had taken over an apartment building. “They cut off his fingers,” Trump said.

Trump said federal agencies intervened where local officials would not. “ICE has to go in and take them out because the governor doesn't want to do anything,” he said.

He also defended the visible presence of soldiers in Washington. “I don't think you would either,” Trump said, arguing that people feel safer when security forces are deployed.

Trump claimed the improvement had boosted local businesses. “Restaurants are booming,” he said, adding that businesses had previously struggled amid crime concerns.

He contrasted current conditions with earlier periods. “We would have on average two murders a week in Washington,” Trump said.

Trump acknowledged a recent terrorist attack that injured two people but said overall security had improved. “It could have been anywhere,” he said.

Immigration enforcement has been a defining issue of Trump’s presidency, with the administration linking border control and interior enforcement to crime reduction.

Critics have questioned the accuracy of crime statistics and warned against conflating immigration with criminal activity. Trump rejected that framing, arguing that a small percentage of offenders drive most violent crime.

“Two percent, three percent of the population causes 90 per cent of the crime,” he said.

Immigration and public safety remain politically potent issues as Republicans prepare for the midterms, particularly in cities with large immigrant populations and rising public concern about crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor