Trump opens two-week diplomatic window with Iran, hopes Tehran will 'drop its uranium enrichment'

Washington [US], June 20 : US President Donald Trump has opened a two-week window for diplomacy with Iran before deciding on military action, aiming to restart stalled negotiations amid Israel's bombing campaign, CNN reported.

Trump and advisers hope that Iran under pressure from Israeli strikes and missile losses might agree to drop its uranium enrichment, a demand previously rejected, CNN reported. The pause also allows Trump more time to assess the risks of entering a foreign conflict he aimed to avoid.

White House efforts included proposed deployments of Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance to the region, though both remained in Washington as no talks were scheduled, as reported by CNN.

Meanwhile, European foreign ministers from Britain, Germany, and France will meet Iranian representatives in Geneva on Friday to revisit Witkoff's earlier offer.

Iran, however, has maintained it will not negotiate with the US until Israel's bombing of its territory endsemphasising that US officials have not pressured Israel to halt the strikes, CNN noted.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed Trump's stand, stating diplomacy remains viable while emphasizing the strength of the US military: "Iran and the entire world should know that the United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world," she said.

In a series of Situation Room meetings this week, Trump reviewed options involving bunker-buster bombs targeting Iran's underground nuclear facility at Fordow, but expressed concern over the risk of a multi-year war. The prospect of a drawn-out engagement troubles many of his advisers, as well as his onetime strategist Steve Bannon.

US Secretary of State Rubio has also actively engaged with allies, holding conversations with European counterparts on ensuring Iran never develops nuclear weapons. Ahead of Geneva talks, he discussed the matter with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who stated, "Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon."

A White House official described the upcoming European-Iran meeting as a "temperature check" to gauge Tehran's openness to diplomatic settlement amid mutual strikes.

Special Envoy Witkoff has continued indirect outreach to Iran, and though the administration feels diplomatic options remain viable, Iran's response to third-party mediators has so far shown no shift.

Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated on June 13 when Israel launched operation "Rising Lion," targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Iran responded with retaliatory strikes.

