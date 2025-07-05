Trump optimistic about Gaza ceasefire to be inked by next week

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 5 : US President Donald Trump reiterated his belief that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal could be inked next week, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday.

After a reporter aboard Air Force One told him that Hamas responded positively to the latest ceasefire proposal, "Well, that's good," Trump responded, before acknowledging that he hasn't been briefed yet on the matter.

Asked about Iran, Trump said its nuclear program was set back "permanently," but says Tehran may restart its program in different locations than the ones hit by the US and Israel last month, as per The Times of Israel.

Trump said Iran has not agreed to inspections of its nuclear program or to give up enriching uranium.

He says that he'll discuss the issue with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Israeli premier's visit to the White House on Monday.

Two Israeli committees are reportedly gathering information on the well-being of the remaining living hostages in order to determine which ones should be prioritized in the phased ceasefire deal currently under discussion.

While all 20 of the hostages still believed to be alive are considered "humanitarian," a Health Ministry committee and an IDF Military Intelligence committee will recommend to the hostage negotiating team who should be released first, Channel 12 says.

The deal under discussion will see the release of eight living hostages on the first day, two living hostages freed on the 50th day and the remaining 10 hostages freed when an agreement is reached on the terms of the permanent ceasefire, which could take place by the 60th day of the truce, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces said that over 1 Million Weekly Food Packages Distributed in Gaza Under the American Initiative.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1940870555495702717

The IDF said, "In coordination with the IDF's Southern Command, Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip (COGAT), and the American Company Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, four aid distribution centers have been opened in southern Gaza: Tel al-Sultan, Morag, the Saudi neighborhood near the Philadelphi Corridor, and near the Netzarim Corridor. According to GHF, over 1,014,684 food packages have been distributed since the centers opened, delivered via more than 1,200 humanitarian trucks. The IDF continues to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza while working to ensure the aid does not fall into the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization."

