Trump orders closure of federal offices on Dec 24 and Dec 26

Washington, Dec 19 US President Donald Trump ordered the closure of federal executive departments and agencies on December 24 and December 26, granting government employees two additional days off around the Christmas holiday.

Under the executive order signed at the White House, “all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty” on Wednesday, December 24, and Friday, December 26, the days immediately before and after Christmas Day.

The order allows agency heads to keep certain offices or facilities open and require employees to report for duty when necessary “for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need,” ensuring that essential services continue to operate during the holiday period.

The Director of the Office of Personnel Management has been directed to take the steps needed to implement the order.

Trump signed the order on December 18, formally directing the temporary closure of federal offices as part of the administration’s holiday schedule.

US presidents have traditionally used executive orders to provide federal employees with additional time off around major holidays, particularly Christmas, while maintaining exceptions for essential government functions.

