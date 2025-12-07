Trump outlines sweeping ‘America First’ agenda in security strategy

Washington, Dec 7 The Trump administration this week revealed a sweeping National Security Strategy that places “America First” at the centre of US foreign and defence policy, and calls for tighter borders, reindustrialisation, major shifts in global burden-sharing, and a sharpened push to counter China’s economic and military reach.

In a message of this 33-page document, released this week, President Donald Trump said his administration had moved “with urgency and historic speed to restore American strength at home and abroad, and bring peace and stability to our world.”

No administration in history has achieved so dramatic a turnaround in so short a time, he added.

Trump President asserted that “in everything we do, we are putting America First,” describing the strategy as a roadmap “to ensure that America remains the greatest and most successful nation in human history, and the home of freedom on earth.”

The report lays out an expansive list of objectives, beginning with the preservation of the United States as “an independent, sovereign republic whose government secures the God-given natural rights of its citizens and prioritises their well-being and interests.”

It stresses strong borders, control over migration and transportation networks, and a world in which nations “work together to stop rather than facilitate destabilising population flows.”

A recurring theme throughout the document is the need for economic strength to underpin US security. The strategy calls for “the world’s most robust industrial base,” expanding access to critical minerals, and rebuilding supply chains so that the United States “is never again reliant on any adversary… for critical products or components.”

It also declares energy dominance a central priority, rejecting “disastrous ‘climate change’ and ‘Net Zero’ ideologies.”

The report argues that decades of engagement allowed China to become rich and powerful while undermining American industry. It details an aggressive push to rebalance economic ties, end “predatory, state-directed subsidies,” stop intellectual property theft, and block Beijing’s attempts to dominate critical supply chains.

Washington, it says, must compete in the Indo-Pacific—“one of the next century’s key economic and geopolitical battlegrounds.”

The strategy singles out India as a key partner in this regional contest, stating that the United States “must continue to improve commercial (and other) relations with India to encourage New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security, including through continued quadrilateral cooperation with Australia, Japan, and the United States (the Quad).”

On the military front, the document emphasises deterring conflict in the Indo-Pacific, especially around Taiwan, and building a force capable of “denying aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain.” It also urges allies in Asia to “spend—and more importantly do—much more for collective defence,” citing a need for expanded access to ports and facilities and higher defence investment.

In Europe, the report paints a darker picture, warning of “civilizational erasure,” declining birthrates, regulatory overreach, and political instability. It calls for “reestablishing conditions of stability within Europe and strategic stability with Russia,” and helping European nations “stand on their own feet” while avoiding NATO’s “perpetually expanding” orientation.

The Middle East section argues that the region no longer demands the dominant share of US strategic attention, citing expanded American energy production and a series of Trump-brokered peace arrangements. It describes Iran as “greatly weakened” after Israeli strikes and “Operation Midnight Hammer,” and says the region is becoming “a place of partnership, friendship, and investment.”

For Africa, the report calls for a shift from aid to investment, prioritising trade, energy partnerships, and the development of critical minerals with “capable, reliable states committed to opening their markets to US goods and services.”

National Security Strategies, required by US law, outline each administration’s foreign policy and defence priorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor