Trump party leader's 'False Hindu God' remark on Texas Hanuman statue sparks outrage

Washington, Sep 23 A Texas Republican leader has stirred controversy over remarks he made about a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, installed in Sugar Land, Texas, known as the 'Statue of Union', which stands on the premises of the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple and is one of the tallest Hindu monuments in the US.

Alexander Duncan, a Republican figure in Texas and reportedly affiliated with the party of President Donald Trump, took to social media platform X to voice his objection to the statue.

“Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation,” Duncan wrote, sharing a video of the statue.

In a follow-up post, Duncan cited the Bible’s Exodus 20:3-4, writing: “You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea.”

Duncan’s remarks drew sharp criticism on social media and from religious freedom advocates. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) denounced the comments as “anti-Hindu and inflammatory”, and called on the Republican Party of Texas to take disciplinary action.

In a public statement directed at the state party, HAF wrote: “Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination—displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate—not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?”

Supporters of religious freedom and interfaith respect also chimed in. One X user, Jordan Crowder, responded:

“Just because you're not Hindu, doesn't make it false. The Vedas were written almost 2000 years before Jesus walked the earth and are extraordinary texts. And there's obvious influences on Christianity...so it would be wise to honor and research the 'religion' that predates and influences yours.”

The Statue of Union, unveiled in 2024, is a tribute to Lord Hanuman and was envisioned by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, a prominent spiritual leader. The statue is not only a symbol of devotion but also of unity, harmony, and inclusiveness, core tenets of the Hindu faith. It is currently the third-tallest statue in the United States and has drawn interest from both the Indian-American diaspora and interfaith groups.

