Trump picks Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary

Washington [US], November 15 : President-elect Donald Trump has selected North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to lead the Department of the Interior.

The announcement, made at the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago, came with a note of excitement, CNN stated.

Trump stated, "I look forward to doing the formal announcement, although this is a pretty big announcement right now. Actually, he's going to head the Department of Interior, and it's going to be fantastic."

Burgum, who challenged Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, will inherit the Department from Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in a Cabinet position. The Department oversees the nation's public lands, natural resources, and Indian affairs.

Burgum's appointment is a significant step as the former Microsoft executive transitions from being a two-term governor to a key player in the incoming administration.

While he had previously expressed reluctance to join Trump's Cabinet, telling CNN last August that he would not consider serving as a vice presidential candidate or a member of Trump's future Cabinet, Burgum now finds himself in a pivotal role, reported CNN.

"Happy to do lots of other things. I had a fabulous 30 years in the private sector. A lot of opportunities there," Burgum had said when he ruled out serving in Trump's Cabinet. However, following the suspension of his presidential campaign in December, discussions shifted, and Burgum emerged as a potential candidate for several roles, including that of an "energy czar."

This position, which would have allowed Burgum to work on advancing Trump's energy agenda while avoiding lengthy Senate confirmation hearings, was a departure from his initial reluctance to serve under the president-elect.

As Secretary of the Interior, Burgum will be expected to oversee the stewardship of federal lands and resources, a role that requires navigating the complex balance between conservation, industry, and indigenous affairs.

The Department of the Interior's reach includes managing public lands, as well as critical issues like water rights and national parks, CNN reported.

Burgum is the latest in a series of controversial picks by Trump, who has named over 20 individuals for high-level positions in his administration. Among these appointments are Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defence, former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr as Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz as Attorney General.

Burgum's confirmation will need to be approved by the Senate before he officially assumes office.

