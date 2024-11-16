Trump picks Steven Cheung as White House communications director

Washington [US], November 16 : President-elect Donald Trump selected his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung as White House communications director, CNN reported.

Cheung, who served as director of strategic response during Trump's first term, will now be serving as assistant to the president and director of communications.

Additionally, Sergio Gor has been selected to lead the Presidential Personnel Office, CNN reported.

"Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024," Trump said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again!"

Notably, the position of White House communication director is separate from the White House press secretary. Trump is yet to announce a press secretary.

Cheung has served as a spokesman for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the past.

Earlier, Trump picked North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to lead the Department of the Interior.

The announcement, made at the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago, came with a note of excitement, CNN stated.

Trump stated, "I look forward to doing the formal announcement, although this is a pretty big announcement right now. He's going to head the Department of Interior, and it's going to be fantastic."

Burgum, who challenged Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, will inherit the Department from Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in a Cabinet position. The Department oversees the nation's public lands, natural resources, and Indian affairs.

Cheung and Agor are the latest in a series of controversial picks by Trump, who has named over 20 individuals for high-level positions in his administration. Among these appointments are Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defence, former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr as Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz as Attorney General.

