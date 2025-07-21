Trump posts AI-generated video of Obama arrested by FBI, says "No one above law"

Washington DC [US], July 21 : US President Donald Trump on Monday shared an AI-generated video of showing former President Barack Obama being arrested.

The AI video that was shared on Trump's Truth Social platform shows the former President being arrested by FBI agents in the Oval Office at the White House.

In the clip Obama is heard saying "especially the President is above the law," followed by a montage of various US leaders asserting, "no one is above the law."

The video also shows two FBI agents handcuffing Obama in the Oval Office while Trump watches from the sidelines with a grin.

The video ends with shots of Obama dressed in an orange jumpsuit sitting, and pacing inside a jail.

On Friday, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, a fomer Democratic lawmaker, called for Obama administration to be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," alleging a "conspiracy" by which officials "manufactured" intelligence to claim that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to boost Trump's presidential campaign.

Gabbard, her press release claims, declassified documents that "revealed overwhelming evidence" allegedly showing Obama and national security officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump."

The Obama administration's "goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people," Gabbard posted on X. "No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it."

Meanwhile, the White House posted on X, " Six months in, President Trump took commandlaunched an all-out offensive to crush the left's mess and bring American power roaring back. The border is fortified. The economy is unleashed. The One Big Beautiful Bill is law. This is unapologetic, America-first leadership."

On Thursday night, the White House social team had posted a poster replacing actor David Corenswet with Trump in the new movie 'Superman.' It read "A Trump presidency," at the top followed by the slogan: "Truth. Justice. The American Way." The accompanying caption referred to "Superman Trump" as the "Symbol of hope."

