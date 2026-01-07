Trump presses House Republicans on voter ID, backs SAVE Act to tighten rlection rules

Washington, Jan 7 President Donald Trump urged House Republicans to prioritise voter identification laws and advance the SAVE Act, arguing that stricter election rules are essential to restoring public trust in US democracy.

Speaking at the House GOP member retreat in the nation's capital, Trump said voter ID should be a defining issue for Republicans. “You ought to have voter ID, you ought to insist on it,” he said.

Trump claimed opposition to voter identification was rooted in political self-interest. “The only reason somebody doesn't want that is because they want to cheat,” he said.

He criticised mail-in voting and described the United States as an outlier among democracies. “We're the only country that's stupid enough to vote by mail,” Trump said, adding that other nations vote “on paper ballots.”

Trump urged lawmakers to bring the SAVE Act, or what he suggested could be renamed the “Save America Act,” to a vote. “It’s got my total endorsement,” he said.

He argued that the issue resonates strongly with voters and puts Democrats on the defensive. “It's a bad vote for them,” Trump said, referring to lawmakers who oppose voter ID. “When somebody says no, we don't want voter ID, that means they're crooked, and the public understands it.”

Trump also attacked election practices in states such as California, claiming officials there could face penalties for requesting identification. “They'd put him in jail for tampering with the election,” he said.

He portrayed election security as a winning political issue. “You win elections with that,” Trump told Republicans.

The president repeatedly framed voter ID as “common sense,” rather than a partisan issue. “It's not conservative,” he said. “It's common sense.”

His remarks come as Republicans in Congress and state legislatures continue to push election law changes following disputes over voting procedures in recent election cycles.

Democrats have argued that voter ID requirements can disenfranchise minorities and low-income voters, while Republicans counter that identification rules are necessary to prevent fraud and maintain confidence in election outcomes.

Trump dismissed concerns about access, saying the public overwhelmingly supports stricter rules. “The public is really angry about it,” he said.

He encouraged Republicans to lean into the debate during campaigns and legislative fights. “You'll win every debate,” Trump said.

