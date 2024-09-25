Trump raises concerns over threats from Iran, criticises Harris on border issues

Washington, DC [USA], September 25 : Former President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran had made threats against him.

The Republican presidential candidate posted on the social media site X that there are "big threats on my life by Iran."

"Moves were already made by Iran that didn't work out, but they will try again," he said.

He thanked Congress for approving more funding for the Secret Service.

"Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service - Zero 'NO' Votes, strictly bipartisan," Trump wrote, adding that such unity was a welcome change. He warned that any potential attack on a former president would be catastrophic for the attacker, noting, "An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!"

"President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States, Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director said.

"Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in the statement.

"Law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference," Cheung said.

The focus of Trump's second post shifted to Vice President Kamala Harris and her handling of immigration issues. Harris, who was assigned to address the root causes of migration from Latin America early in the Biden administration, has long been a target of Trump's criticism. Trump accused her of waiting "almost four years" to visit the US-Mexico border and framed her upcoming trip as a politically motivated move.

"After almost four years, Border Czar Kamala Harris has decided, for political reasons, that it's time for her to go to our broken Southern Border," Trump wrote, attributing the visit to her presidential ambitions.

Trump further claimed that Harris' delay in visiting the border had allowed millions of undocumented individuals, including criminals and terrorists, to enter the country. He wrote, "She's trying to con the public like she did a good job at the Border when, in fact, she has destroyed the very fabric of our Nation allowing 21 million people in from places unknown."

Trump asserted that many of those who entered the country were "from prisons, mental institutions, and criminal cells all over the world."

Meanwhile, according to the New York Times, Harris is scheduled to visit the southern border on Friday as part of a trip to Arizona, in what will be her first visit to the border since President Biden announced he would not seek re-election.

The visit comes as Harris seeks to solidify her own position on immigration amid increased scrutiny from both Trump and Republican leaders. Trump seized this moment, reminding his audience that Harris would see the wall built during his presidency, stating that it "WORKS" in preventing illegal crossings.

As the 2024 election gets closer, immigration continues to be a central issue in both Trump's and Harris' campaigns. Trump's sharp rhetoric on the topic highlights the ongoing political battles over border security, a point that remains a priority for voters across party lines.

