Trump rally shooting: Biden urges Americans 'not to make assumptions' about shooter's motive; calls for unity

Washington, DC [US], July 15 : In a call for unity following the attack on Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden emphasised that there is no place for such violence in the country and urged Americans to refrain from making assumptions about the shooter's motives.

He stressed the importance of allowing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to carry out their investigation without interference.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence," the president reiterated. "I urge everyone... please don't make assumptions about his motives or affiliations," Biden said, adding, "Let the FBI do their job, and their partner agencies do their job."

The shooter was killed by the US Secret Service.

President Biden's brief remarks from the White House on Sunday followed the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Biden's comments were his second public statement since the Saturday rally in Pennsylvania.

Biden confirmed that he and Trump spoke on the phone but did not reveal the details of their conversation. He also added that he and First Lady Jill Biden were praying for the family of the person killed at the rally and that he was sincerely grateful that Trump is doing well and recovering.

In his brief public remarks, the president said the Secret Service will continue to provide Trump with every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety.

Former presidents and their spouses have Secret Service protection for the rest of their lifetimes.

Biden returned to the White House late Saturday from Delaware, where he had been spending the weekend, and made changes to his travel plans scheduled for Monday.

"Unity is most elusive goal of all," Biden said while urging the public to strive for it.

The President said that he has also directed the US Secret Service to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday in Milwaukee.

President Biden announced he had directed an independent review of the security at the rally Saturday, when the gunman apparently tried to assassinate Trump. The Secret Service stated that Trump is safe after shots were fired at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

While the campaign said the former president was fine, Trump said in a social media post that a bullet pierced the upper part of his ear.

As the investigation progressed into the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump, explosive material was recovered from inside the car and residence of the shooter on Sunday, CNN reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

The FBI has identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage.

According to the authorities, the shooter fired multiple shots from a building rooftop just outside the rally venue before he was killed by the Secret Service agents.

