Trump repeats claim of brokering ceasefire between India, Pakistan

Washington, Aug 4 US President Donald Trump reiterated his claims of mediating the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan as well as helping to resolve several other global conflicts.

Trump on Sunday took to his social media, slamming American radio host and author Charlamagne Tha God. He said that the author knows nothing about him and what he has done, including ending “5 wars”.

“Like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31-year bloodbath between the Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight. He didn't know that, or India and Pakistan or wiping out Iran's nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The latest remarks came days after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted that the US President ended several conflicts around the world, including the one between India and Pakistan, during his six months in office and therefore should be awarded the coveted Nobel Peace Prize.

“The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” she said at a White House press briefing.

Last week, during a Rajya Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S.Jaishankar categorically stated that no phone conversations occurred between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump between April 22 and June 16.

Addressing concerns raised during the discussion, Jaishankar also underlined India's unwavering policy against third-party mediation in its dealings with Pakistan. He reiterated that any dialogue must be strictly bilateral and contingent upon formal communication through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO).

“When Operation Sindoor was initiated, several countries reached out to understand the situation,” the EAM said.

“We conveyed a consistent message - we were not open to any external mediation. Any issue between India and Pakistan would be settled bilaterally. We were responding to an attack, and that response would continue unless Pakistan formally requested a cessation of hostilities through the appropriate military channel,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor