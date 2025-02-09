Trump revokes Biden's security clearances, cites 'poor memory' and national security concerns

Washington DC [US], February 9 : The White House announced on its X account that it is revoking President Joe Biden's security clearances and halting his daily intelligence briefings, citing concerns over his ability to handle sensitive information.

The statement also referenced a 2021 decision by Biden to limit former President Donald Trump's access to classified details, setting a precedent that has now been extended to Biden himself.

The White House stated in a post on X, "There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings. He set this precedent in 2021 when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents. The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from "poor memory" and, even in his "prime," could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security -JOE, YOU'RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking @JoeBiden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings." –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/9xRfU4bVKd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 7, 2025

The practical effect of Trump's claim to revoke Biden's security clearance is an open question. Former presidents typically do not have security clearances. As president, they have access to all classified information, but upon leaving office, they do not, according to CNN.

Trump's decision to restrict Biden's access to intelligence briefings comes exactly four years after Biden made the same move against Trump, citing his "erratic behavior" before and after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, CNN reported.

Trump further argued that Biden set a precedent in 2021 by instructing the intelligence community to limit Trump's access to national security details after leaving office, which the president said he views as an unfair action.

Trump also cited former special counsel Robert Hur's report, which did not charge Biden with a crime but painted a picture of a forgetful commander-in-chief who failed to properly protect highly sensitive classified information, as CNN reported.

