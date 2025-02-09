Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry: "He's got enough problems with his wife"

Washington DC [US], February 9 : US President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite ongoing litigation questioning the Duke of Sussex's immigration status, the New York Post reported.

In an interview with The New York Post on Friday, Trump made it clear that he does not want to take action against Harry.

"I don't want to do that," he said. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," Trump added while speaking with the New York Post.

This statement comes amid legal challenges involving Harry's visa, particularly from the Heritage Foundation, which has raised concerns over Harry's potential failure to disclose past illegal drug use during his visa application process, the report added.

The New York Post also stated that Trump took the opportunity to express admiration for Harry's estranged older brother, Prince William, calling him "a great young man." The two had met privately in Paris during the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in December 2024, a meeting that stood in stark contrast to Trump's strained relationship with Harry and his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been vocal critics of Trump. Meghan Markle referred to him as "divisive" and "misogynistic" in previous public statements, while Trump has regularly ridiculed Harry, claiming that the prince is "whipped" by Meghan. "I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose," Trump remarked in a previous interview, the New York Post reported.

The Heritage Foundation's lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security has called into question Harry's honesty in his US visa application, citing admissions in Harry's autobiography Spare about his past drug use, including cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelics.

Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation said, "Anyone who applies to the United States has to be truthful on their application, and it is not clear that is the case with Prince Harry," the New York Post reported.

The conservative think tank has also suggested that Harry may have received favourable treatment from the Biden administration after he and Meghan relocated to California in 2020, following their departure from the British royal family, a move widely known as "Megxit", the report added.

