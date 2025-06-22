Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize for global diplomacy, including India and Pakistan efforts

Washington, DC [US], June 22 : US President Donald Trump has said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his diplomatic efforts in resolving various global conflicts, including a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters after landing in New Jersey, Trump mentioned several instances where, in his view, his actions merited the prestigious award.

"They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda, and if you look at Congo, or you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of them. I mean, the big one is India and Pakistan," he said.

"I should have gotten it four or five times. I would think the Abraham Accords would be a good one too. But they won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals," he added.

Trump also highlighted his efforts with India and Pakistan, stating, "We did a very great job with India and Pakistan. And we had India in. It looks like we're going to be making a great deal with India and Pakistan."

When asked about the reports of planes landing in Iran from China, Trump responded, "They say that they're there to take people out. But I can't tell you about that."

He also commented on his rapport with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying, "I get along very well with China. I get along very well with President Xi. I like him. He likes me. We have a very good relationship. I can't imagine them getting involved."

Since the start of the Israel-Iran war on June 12, several Internet users have been claiming that China is secretly supporting Iran militarily, based on images from Flightradar24 (a website that tracks real-time aircraft movements), France 24 reported.

On Monday, a pro-Iranian account on X called SilencedSirs claimed that "two giant cargo planes flying from China to Iran turned off their tracking signals before entering Iranian airspace".

According to SilencedSirs, the proof is two-fold: a video shared in a post viewed over six million times made by a supposed media outlet called Prime Scope, and a screenshot of an aircraft's route tracked by Flightradar24, purporting to show one of the planes in Iranian airspace.

According to France 254, since Friday, many Internet users have also been sharing other Flightradar24 images purporting to show several flights from China entering Iran.

