Trump says he is close to naming next Federal Reserve chair

Washington, Dec 19 US President Donald Trump said he is close to deciding on the next chair of the US Federal Reserve, telling reporters he is interviewing a small group of candidates and expects to announce in the coming weeks.

When asked how many people he is considering for the role, Trump said, “We’re talking to three or four. I think every one of them would be a good choice, honestly. We’ll be making a decision pretty quick”.

Trump was also asked about specific names believed to be under consideration. Referring to Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, Trump said, “I think he’s great. I mean, he’s been a man who’s been there a long time, somebody that I was very involved with in the sense of his career. And he’s a fantastic man.”

When questioned about Governor Michelle Bowman, Trump offered similarly positive remarks. “She’s fantastic. She’s a fantastic person,” he said.

Trump did not indicate whether he had settled on a preferred candidate or outline the criteria guiding his choice. Pressed on timing, he said the decision would come “over the next couple of weeks,” adding, “I mean, I don’t know before the end of the year, but pretty soon”.

His remarks on the Federal Reserve were brief but closely watched by markets.

The Federal Reserve chair plays a central role in setting US monetary policy, including interest rates and financial stability measures, decisions that have global ripple effects.

Changes at the top of the Fed are scrutinised by investors, governments, and central banks worldwide, including in India, where US rate policy influences capital flows, currency movements, and borrowing costs.

The current Fed leadership has overseen an aggressive cycle of interest rate adjustments in recent years as policymakers sought to tame inflation while sustaining economic growth.

Trump has repeatedly said monetary policy should support economic expansion, making his choice for the post a closely followed signal of his broader economic priorities.

