Trump says inflation back to "normal" levels, vows further price relief

Washington [US], November 18 : US President Donald Trump defended his administration's handling of price pressures, as rising living costs continue to weigh on Americans across the country.

Addressing McDonald's franchise owners and suppliers on Monday, Trump argued that his economic policies had helped return inflation to what he described as "normal" levels and promised further progress in easing expenses for households.

"We have it down to a low level, but we're going to get it a little bit lower," he said, adding, "We want perfection."

The President renewed his attacks on Democrats, blaming former US President Joe Biden for escalating living costs and insisting that Americans were "so damn lucky" he secured victory in the 2024 election.

Trump told the gathering, "Nobody has done what we've done in terms of pricing. We took over a mess."

Despite putting affordability at the centre of his 2024 campaign messaging, Trump has faced continued scepticism from voters troubled by persistent financial strain.

Nonetheless, on Friday he signed an executive order reducing tariffs on 200 food imports, including beef, bananas, coffee and orange juice.

He has also proposed tariff-funded USD 2,000 rebate cheques and introduced the possibility of 50-year mortgages as additional relief options.

According to Al Jazeera, inflation has dropped significantly from its 40-year peak of 9.1 per cent during Biden's tenure, though it remains higher than the US Federal Reserve's 2 per cent goal.

The outlet reported that the inflation rate rose to 3 per cent in October, the first time it climbed to that mark since January, even though many analysts had projected a sharper increase following Trump's recent trade decisions.

Trump, known for his fondness for McDonald's, dedicated part of his speech to praising the fast-food chain and highlighting it as a model of his broader economic approach.

"Together we are fighting for an economy where everybody can win, from the cashier starting her first job to a franchisee opening their first location to the young family in a drive-through line," he said.

He also extended "special thanks" to the company for offering more affordable meals, including the return of extra value options priced at USD 5 or USD 8.

"We're getting prices down for this country, and there's no better leader or advocate than McDonald's," Trump said.

