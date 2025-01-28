Trump says need to "immediately" develop indigenous Iron Dome shield to "protect Americans"

Washington DC [US], January 28 : US President Donald Trump has said that there is a need to develop a 'made in America' Iron Dome Shield system like the one with Israel so as to protect the American people. He also reiterated that having "only two genders- male and female" has been made the official policy of the US government, with a removal of the transgender ideology and stopping the service members from being indoctrinated with radical left ideologies such as critical race theory.

In his remarks delivered to the GOP Members of Congress, Trump spoke about several key issues surrounding areas like illegal migrants and tariffs.

Speaking about the gender issue, Trump said, "I made it the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female. Gee, that was a tough one. Some of these people say, like, seven genders. I'm trying to say, go and name them. They got some weird stuff going on. No, you have two genders".

Elaborating further, he said, "To ensure that we have the most lethal fighting force in the world, we will get transgender ideology the hell out of our military. It's going to be gone. In addition, we will stop our service members from being indoctrinated with radical left ideologies such as critical race theory. We're going to stop it. It's already been stopped. It's already been halted. Totally halted. And finally, we will offer full reinstatement to any service member who was expelled from the armed forces due to the COVID vaccine mandate. And we will restore them to their former rank with full pay".

In a significant development, he announced that the US will build its own Iron Dome defence system. Trump said, "We need to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art iron dome missile defence shield which will be able to protect Americans. You know, we protect other countries, but we don't protect ourselves. And when Ronald Reagan wanted to do it many years ago, luckily we didn't. We didn't have the technology then. It was a concept, but we didn't. And now we have phenomenal technology. You see that with Israel. We're out of 319 rockets. They knocked down just about every one of them. So I think the United States is entitled to that. And everything will be made right here in the USA, 100 per cent".

