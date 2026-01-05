Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal possible as casualties mount

Washington, Jan 5 US President Donald Trump said a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war remains possible, citing mounting casualties on both sides and arguing that economic pressure on Moscow is beginning to take effect.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, on Sunday, Trump told reporters newly released figures underscore the urgency of ending the conflict. “Thirty thousand soldiers were killed this current month,” he said, adding that about 27,000 were killed the month before.

Trump said he does not set deadlines but remains hopeful. “Hopefully in the not too distant future,” he said, referring to a possible agreement.

Addressing reports that Ukraine may have targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, Trump said initial information was unclear. “Nobody knew at that moment,” he said, adding that later checks suggested the claim was inaccurate.

“We don’t believe that happened,” Trump said.

Trump said the war is no longer a financial burden on the United States. “It’s costing us nothing,” he said, contrasting his approach with that of the Biden administration. “Biden gave $350 billion… now we get paid.”

He said the US is recovering costs through trade and resource arrangements, including rare earth deals. “We’re going to get a lot of that money back,” he said.

Later, Senator Lindsey Graham said sanctions and tariff pressure are hurting Russia’s economy and could force Moscow toward negotiations. He cited sanctions on Russia’s largest oil companies as the strongest pressure applied since the war began.

“If you want to end this conflict, put pressure on Putin’s customers,” Graham said.

Trump agreed, saying the Russian economy is struggling. “The Russian economy is lousy,” he said.

Both said stopping the bloodshed remains the priority. “They’re not from America,” Trump said of the casualties. “They’re from Russia and Ukraine. And if I could get it stopped, I’d like to get it stopped.”

