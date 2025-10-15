Trump says six narcoterrorists killed as US conducts strike on vessel off Venezuela Coast

Washington [US], October 15 : The United States military carried out another strike on a vessel accused of drug trafficking off the coast of Venezuela, resulting in the deaths of six narcoterrorists on board, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday.

The president described the targeted vessel as being "affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization," though he did not specify which group or provide supporting evidence for the claim.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route," Trump posted on his Truth Social account. "The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed."

This marks at least the fifth such strike acknowledged by Washington, with the Pentagon having confirmed a similar operation earlier in October.

The recent incident is expected to heighten already strained relations between Washington and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has reportedly been preparing to declare a state of emergency to safeguard his nation against potential US military action. It may also intensify ongoing debate over the legality of the operations.

According to CNN, the administration has defended the series of strikes. In a letter addressed to Congress, the Pentagon noted that Trump had determined the United States is engaged in an "armed conflict" with the drug cartels designated as terrorist organizations, classifying their smugglers as "unlawful combatants."

However, as CNN previously reported, skepticism persists even among conservative circles. In at least one earlier case, a vessel struck by US forces had already begun to turn away before being hit, raising questions about whether it posed an imminent threat to the United States or its personnel.

During a White House event alongside Argentinian President Javier Milei on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent referenced the strikes while emphasizing the importance of international cooperation.

"We're using our economic strength to create peace," Bessent said. "It is much better to form an economic bridge with our allies, people who want to do the right thing, than have to shoot at Narco gun boats."

Trump also released an unclassified video clip showing footage of the most recent strike.

