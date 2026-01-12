Trump says Xi won’t move on Taiwan, links China policy to nukes, oil

Washington, Jan 12 US President Donald Trump has said Chinese President Xi Jinping will not move against Taiwan while he is in office, asserting that personal deterrence, American military strength, and economic leverage are restraining Beijing.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with The New York Times, the transcript of which was released Sunday.

“I don’t think he’s going to do it with me as president,” Trump said when asked whether China could apply the same logic used by Washington in Venezuela to act against Taiwan.

Trump acknowledged that Xi considers Taiwan part of China, calling it “a source of pride” for the Chinese leader, but said he had made clear his opposition to any such move. “I’ve expressed to him that I would be very unhappy if he did that,” he said, adding that any action was more likely “after we have a different president.”

Rejecting suggestions that US actions elsewhere could set a precedent, Trump argued that China does not face the kind of threats he cited to justify American intervention. “You didn’t have people pouring into China. You didn’t have drugs pouring into China,” he said, contrasting the situation with what he described as threats facing the United States.

During the interview, Trump repeatedly framed deterrence as a function of power and leadership rather than international institutions, saying China and Russia are not concerned about NATO “other than us.” He credited US military spending under his leadership for restoring American influence, saying, “We’re tremendously feared because of the fact that I built the military.”

The president also linked China to looming nuclear arms control decisions, saying he believes Beijing could be drawn into future negotiations even as an existing US-Russia agreement nears expiration. Trump said he had spoken directly to Xi about nuclear limits and felt China “would be a willing participant” in a broader arrangement.

“If it expires, it expires,” Trump said of the current treaty, adding that he would prefer “a new agreement that’s much better.” While acknowledging that China has publicly resisted joining such talks, he said, “China hasn’t really said anything about it,” and maintained that Beijing could ultimately be part of a future deal.

Trump described energy as a strategic lever over China, asserting that US dominance of supply routes gives Washington economic power. He claimed China could buy oil “only from us there or in the United States,” presenting control over energy flows as an extension of American strength.

Responding to questions, Trump said outcomes on the world stage are shaped by force, leverage and leadership. “My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me,” he said when asked what constrains his actions internationally.

China, he suggested, understands this calculus. “He was impressed,” Trump said of Xi, referring to recent US military operations, while insisting that personal relationships and strength, rather than treaties alone, are what prevent escalation.

