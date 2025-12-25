Trump sends Christmas greetings, including "Radical Left Scum"; touts about economy, national security

Washington DC [US], December 25 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) extended Christmas greetings while launching a sharp political attack on what he described as the "Radical Left Scum", asserting that their efforts to "destroy" the country were failing as he highlighted economic and national security achievements.

In a post on X, Trump claimed that under his leadership, the country no longer faced issues such as open borders, men competing in women's sports, widespread transgender policies, or weak law enforcement, while highlighting what he described as strong economic indicators.

He noted that the United States currently has a "record stock market and 401Ks", the "lowest crime numbers in decades", no inflation, and a GDP growth rate of 4.3 per cent, which he said was two points higher than expected.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K's, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected," his post read.

He also credited tariffs for generating "trillions of dollars in growth and prosperity" and asserted that the country now enjoys the "strongest national security we have ever had."

"Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!! President DJT," he added in his post.

This is not the first time the US President has expressed his political views during his Christmas greetings.

In his 2024 Christmas greetings, Trump called out his political opponents as "Radical Left Lunatics" and launched an attack at former US President Joe Biden for giving pardons during the remainder of his tenure, calling him a man "who has absolutely no idea what he is doing."

"Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing," his post read.

Meanwhile, Trump, during the NORAD Santa calls with children on Christmas Eve, said that the US Command tracks Santa to make sure that he is "being good", noting that Washington is not letting a "bad Santa" infiltrate the country.

"We track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure that Santa is being good. Santa's a very good person. We want to make sure that he's not infiltrating and that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. So, we found out that Santa is good," Trump said.

Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, was interacting with children while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tracks every aircraft that flies over North America, keeping our airspace secure all year.

Since 1955, NORAD has been tracking a certain magical sleigh in December, following Santa on his around-the-world journey from the North Pole.

