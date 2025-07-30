Trump shortens 'deadline' to 10 days for Russia to end conflict with Ukraine, threatens tariffs

Washington, July 30 US President Donald Trump said that his 10-day "deadline" for Moscow to end the conflict with Ukraine is in effect, cutting short the 50-day timeline he announced two weeks ago.

Russia has "10 days from today" to reach a ceasefire agreement, Trump told reporters on his flight back to Washington following his visit to Scotland. Otherwise, "We're going to put on tariffs and stuff," he added.

On July 14, Trump threatened Russia with "severe tariffs" unless it agrees to a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days.

He shortened the deadline to "10 or 12 days" on Monday during his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, citing disappointment with "Moscow's lack of willingness to compromise."

In response, the Kremlin said it has "taken note of" Trump's statement, and its special operation in Ukraine continues, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The special military operation continues," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, noting, "We also remain committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and to ensuring our interests in the course of this settlement."

Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine continues, with Russian drone and missile strikes hitting the country's north-eastern Sumy region on Sunday, wounding four people.

Russian officials also claimed to have shot down 150 Ukrainian drones, with one person killed and three others injured near St Petersburg.

