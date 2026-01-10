Trump signals meeting with Venezuelan leaders soon

Washington, Jan 10 President Donald Trump said that he expects to meet representatives of Venezuela’s current leadership soon, signaling a possible diplomatic engagement following recent US actions and a shift in relations between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said discussions with Venezuelan figures were likely in the near term, though no formal date had been set.

“I will be meeting with various representatives of Venezuela, probably pretty soon,” Trump said.

He said the relationship between Washington and those currently running Venezuela had improved significantly.

“The relationship that we have with the people that are currently running Venezuela is very good,” Trump said.

Trump said the United States was dealing directly with Venezuelan authorities in a way that avoided further escalation.

“We’re dealing with the people from Venezuela,” he said. “We’re dealing with them very well.”

He suggested that recent US military action and pressure had created leverage that prevented further conflict.

“Frankly, that whole place could have been obliterated with one more strike, and we didn’t want to do that,” Trump said.

Asked whether he would welcome Venezuela’s interim leader to the White House to discuss oil and economic issues, Trump said meetings with Venezuelan officials were likely as part of broader engagement.

“I’m going to meet a lot of people,” he said.

Trump also confirmed that a prominent Venezuelan opposition figure who received the Nobel Peace Prize would be visiting Washington soon.

“We also have a young lady that received the Nobel Peace Prize,” Trump said. “She’s going to come in and pay her regards to our country.”

He said the visit could take place within days.

“She’s coming in sometime next week, I think Wednesday, Tuesday or Wednesday,” Trump said.

Trump said any discussions about Venezuela’s political future would follow direct engagement.

“I’ll have to speak to her,” he said. “She might be involved in some aspect of it.”

The president said the administration’s approach had been deliberate and calibrated to avoid chaos.

“We don’t want to see destabilization in the country,” he said, echoing remarks made earlier by senior administration officials.

Trump also framed US actions as having brought optimism to the region.

“Everyone’s going to be happy in South America,” Trump said. “What we’ve done is, some people would say it’s a miracle.”

He said Venezuela’s response to recent developments had been positive.

“And Venezuela’s happy,” Trump said.

Trump emphasized that US engagement would continue to focus on stability and cooperation rather than conflict.

“We’re dealing with them very smart,” he said.

