Trump signs bill to release Epstein files after US Congress vote

Washington, Nov 20 US President Donald Trump signed the bill to release files related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in federal custody in 2019.

In a Truth Social Post, Trump wrote, "I have just signed the bill to release the Epstein Files! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favour of passage."

He also added that the Department of Justice has "already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress."

Earlier, the US House of Representatives voted 427-1 on Tuesday to pass the bill, and later the Senate approved it through unanimous consent.

Lawmakers from both parties engaged in sharp debate ahead of the vote, accusing one another of delaying public access to the documents.

Speaker Mike Johnson supported the measure but criticised Democrats for pushing it forward now. "This is a show vote," he told lawmakers. "They're making a show of it."

He also defended US President Donald Trump, saying, "The president had nothing to do with this, and he had nothing to hide."

Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican sponsor of the bill, urged Trump to direct the Justice Department to release the records immediately rather than wait for the legislative process to conclude.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene raised concerns that even with a new law, the Justice Department could keep some material "tied up in the investigation."

Trump, speaking at the White House during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, again rejected any connection to Epstein.

"I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," he told reporters. "I threw him out of my club several years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert." He added, "I never went to his island."

After months of opposing the release of all the Epstein documents with the government, Trump retreated on Sunday and said his party's members of the House of Representatives can vote for legislation to open the trove of files.

"It's a Democrats' problem. Democrats were Epstein's friends, all of them," Trump asserted.

On Monday, former US Treasury Secretary and former Harvard president Larry Summers announced he would step back from public commitments after emails showed that he maintained friendly ties with Epstein long after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution in 2008.

In a statement, he said he felt "deeply ashamed" and accepted "full responsibility" for what he called a "misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr Epstein."

Last week, the House Oversight Committee released thousands of pages of emails from the Epstein estate. Democrats on the committee published three messages, including a 2011 email in which Epstein wrote to Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump "spent hours" with one of the victims.

Republicans accused Democrats of selective disclosure and released more than 23,000 additional pages.

The White House dismissed their relevance, stating the emails "prove literally nothing."

Trump has repeatedly denied any involvement in Epstein's activities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor