Trump signs order to assert US space dominance, reaffirms Moon return by 2028

Washington, Dec 19 US President Donald Trump signed an executive order laying out an “America First” vision for space, committing the United States to a return to the Moon by 2028, the establishment of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030, and the expansion of national security, commercial, and technological capabilities beyond Earth.

The executive order, titled Ensuring American Space Superiority, frames space leadership as central to national power, economic growth, and security, and directs federal agencies to align policy, spending, and regulation around a more assertive US posture in orbit, cislunar space, and beyond American space superiority.

“Superiority in space is a measure of national vision and willpower,” the order states, linking American space dominance to “the Nation’s strength, security, and prosperity,” while calling for policies that extend human discovery, protect vital interests, and unleash commercial development American space superiority.

Under the new policy, the US is prioritizing a human return to the Moon through NASA’s Artemis program by 2028, followed by the deployment of initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030.

The executive order also directs efforts to improve the sustainability and cost-effectiveness of launch systems, with an emphasis on enabling commercial launch services and accelerating lunar exploration architectures American space superiority.

It calls for the development and demonstration of next-generation missile defense technologies by 2028, improved detection and countering of threats to US space interests from very low Earth orbit through cislunar space, and steps to prevent the placement of nuclear weapons in space.

The administration also seeks to build a more responsive national security space architecture by accelerating acquisition reforms and integrating commercial space capabilities American space superiority.

In a fact sheet, the White House said the order is designed to grow a “vibrant commercial space economy,” targeting at least $50 billion in additional private investment in US space markets by 2028.

The plan includes modernizing launch and reentry infrastructure, improving efficiency through policy reforms, and creating a commercial pathway to replace the International Space Station by 2030.

The directive also highlights advanced technologies, including the deployment of nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit, with a lunar surface reactor targeted for launch readiness by 2030.

It calls for enhanced space-based weather forecasting, improved positioning and navigation services, better space traffic management, and stronger orbital debris mitigation to ensure long-term sustainability of space operations American space superiority.

The order also strengthens cooperation with allies and partners on collective space security, and directs the State Department to ensure international civil space arrangements support US policy priorities.

