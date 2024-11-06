Trump speaks with PM Modi; says one of first world leaders he spoke with after victory

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday and congratulated him on his decisive victory in the American Presidential polls and the performance of Republican Party in the Congressional elections, sources said.

The sources said both leaders affirmed to work together for world peace.

The sources also said that President Trump stated that the whole world loves PM Modi and that India is a magnificent country and PM Modi is a magnificent man.

President Trump also told PM Modi that he considers him and India a true friend. He said PM Modi is one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory.

"PM Modi called President-elect Trump after his victory in the US elections. PM Modi congratulated President Trump on the decisive victory and performance of Republican Party in the Congressional elections," a source said.

Donald Trump won a second term in office in the Presidential polls.

PM Modi had congratulated Donald Trump soon after his victory in the Presidential polls and said he looked forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Trump has got over 270 threshold electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

This will be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House, the first in over 100 years. Grover Cleveland served as a non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.

