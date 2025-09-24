Trump spells out displeasures against allies, but NATO treaty to continue

New Delhi, Sep 24 The shores of the Atlantic Ocean may appear to be experiencing a diplomatic shift, leading to further distance between the United States of America and European countries.

US President Donald J. Trump’s direct rap on Europe, “Your countries are going to hell,” during his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Tuesday, September 23, does underscore his displeasure at whatever Europe’s leaders are doing.

In his words, NATO countries not cutting off Russian energy amounts to “funding the war against themselves”.

France and the United Kingdom joining the growing list of countries granting recognition to the state of Palestine, Germany and other European nations opening their doors to refugees, or such states embracing green energy, all have added to his annoyance.

However, though some earlier reports said that he intended to, Trump did not drastically cut funding to NATO.

At the June 2025 NATO summit in The Hague, Washington successfully pushed nearly all European allies to increase defense spending targets from the longstanding 2 per cent of GDP to 5 per cent by 2035.

Later reports hailed this move as a “diplomatic masterstroke”, and a “historic moment”.

Relations between the two shores have been like the water in between -- sometimes choppy, but calm at other times.

Although it was the Italian seafarer, Christopher Columbus, who discovered the Americas in 1492, France made some forays to establish its base; it was Britain that colonized the land with its settlements more than a century later.

Then, on July 4, 1776, by issuing the Declaration of Independence, the then 13 American colonies severed their political connections to Great Britain.

The Atlantic continued to remain a mute spectator through centuries of changes.

But it was American war planes and ships that lent support to the island-nation, liberating a huge part of Europe from Nazi rule in the 20th century.

With the Cold War era came the formation of NATO, which to date remains active, currently lending support to non-member Ukraine from neighbouring soils in its war against Russia.

But Trump’s introduction of “reciprocal tariff” did not go well with the NATO allies. They also find the US engaged in some kind of love-hate relationship with Russia.

Though Trump is also right in calling out the countries for getting energy support from Moscow while they supply battle gear to Ukraine against the Russian army.

Meanwhile, despite the sweeping changes in tariffs, Trump recently received a royal welcome in Britain. But made his mind known about the UK from the UNGA podium a few days after his return.

The times are random and chaotic. The Atlantic is witnessing rough weather. But it has gone through similar and worse conditions, too.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor