Trump "surprised" by common ground in first meeting with NYC mayor-elect Mamdani

Washington, DC [US], November 22 : US President Donald Trump extended a notably cordial welcome to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani during their first face-to-face meeting at the White House, signalling a marked change in a relationship previously defined by public disagreements.

The Friday meeting, which Mamdani had requested, suggested that both sides were prepared to explore common ground.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist who gained national attention after his unexpected victory earlier this month, sought the meeting to raise concerns about affordability and public safety in New York City.

Their private discussion appeared to prompt a more favourable response from Trump than many had anticipated.

After the meeting, Trump told reporters he was "surprised" by how much the two agreed. "We had a meeting today that actually surprised me. He wants to see no crime. He wants to see housing being built. He wants to see rents coming down. All things that I agree with," he said, suggesting their priorities overlapped more than expected.

Trump acknowledged differences in how to approach rising rents but said the goal was mutual. "One of the things I really gleaned very, very much today he'd like to see them come down ideally by building a lot of additional housing. That's the ultimate way... He agrees with that and so do I," he said, noting that both saw housing expansion as essential.

Challenging media narratives of a strained relationship, Trump said, "If I read the newspapers and the stories, I don't hear that. But I heard him say it today and I think that's a very positive step... I expect to be helping him, not hurting him," adding, "I want New York City to be great. I love New York City. It's where I come from."

The President also commended Mamdani's successful run for mayor, describing it as an "incredible race against some very tough people, very smart people."

He added that "we agreed on a lot more than I thought," stressing that both shared "one thing in common: we want this city of ours that we love to do very well."

Mamdani echoed this tone of cooperation, calling the meeting "productive."

He said their discussion centred on shared affection for the city and on the need to improve affordability. It was, he said, "focused on a place of shared admiration and love, which is New York City, and the need to deliver affordability to New Yorkers."

Trump, for his part, said he was prepared to support the incoming mayor. "The better he does the happier I am," he said, signalling a willingness to set aside previous friction.

The display of warmth stood in contrast to the months of pointed criticism the two had exchanged on issues such as immigration and New York's financial challenges, marking a significant shift in tone during their White House meeting.

