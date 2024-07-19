Trump surviving assassination "divine intervention," says Tucker Carlson

Milwaukee (Wisconsin) [US], July 19 : Over a year after he was fired, former Fox News Television host Tucker Carlson's speech at the Republican National Convention in the US was aired on the network's prime time.

He told the convention that he believed Donald Trump became "the leader of the nation" after the latter survived an assassination attempt. He stated that the country was different after Trump got shot and that the former US President's survival was "divine intervention."

Carlson stepped on stage to roaring audience applause. "Thank you, this is wild," he said.

Fox Network had removed him last April after the cable TV network agreed to settle a lawsuit with voting machine manufacturer Dominion over false statements, the network made about the company following the 2020 US presidential election.

At the Milwukee Republican rally, Carlson said that after watching a video of the assassination attempt on Trump last week during the latter's Pennsylvania rally, he found that "everything was different."

"The more I watched it, the more it struck me that everything was different after that moment. Everything. This convention is different. The nation is different. The world is different. Donald Trump is different," Carlson said.

Referring to the shooting incident, Carlson said, "I reached out to Trump within hours of it that night and what he said to me that night, having just been shot in the face, he said not a single word about himself. He said only how amazed he was and how proud he was of the crowd, which didn't run."

"You could take a mannequin, a dead person and make them president. I'm just saying, theoretically possible. With enough cheating, that could happen, Carlson said.

He also said, "This was no longer a man... this was the leader of a nation."

"Donald Trump is different. When he stood up after being shot in the face, bloodied, and put his hand up, I thought at that moment, that was a transformation," the former Fox TV news host said.

"In that moment, Donald Trump, months before the presidential election, became the leader of this nation." "I think a lot of people are wondering, what is this? This doesn't look like politics. Something bigger is going on here." "I'm starting to think it's gonna be okay. Actually, I do think that... But I will say this unequivocally and conclusively. God is among us right now, and I think that's enough."

Carlson had previously claimed that several prominent Democrat leaders had suggested that US President Joe Biden is "brain-damaged" and it is only a matter of time they remove him from running for the post again.

The former Fox TV host who now hosts Tucker on Twitter had taken to his X platform to say that Barack Obama's support to Biden was "disingenuous" and that he has been privately telling Democrats that President Biden "can't win."

Meanwhile, Trump today formally accepted the Republican Party's call to run for the White House in 2024.

The former US President also spoke of the assassination attempt on him and said that it was God who had saved him on the day at Butler.

"Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday. The assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life," he said.

"I will only tell you about the event once, as it is too painful to tell. I felt something very strong, I knew it was a bullet and that we were under attack. I felt safe because I had God by my side. Bullets were flying at us, but I was calm. The public loves me, they didn't run. Brave people. I shouldn't be here tonight. Nothing will stop me in this mission. We will not bend, we will not break, and we will never retreat. I pledge my soul to this nation" Trump said.

The former first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump were also seen at the rally.

