Trump taps father of son-in-law as ambassador to France

Washington, Dec 1 US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law, to serve as the US ambassador to France.

"I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the US Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, and dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country and its interests," Trump said on his own social media platform, Truth Social, marking one of his first major ambassadorship picks on Saturday.

A major donor to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Kushner is the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies, a privately held real estate company, reports Xinhua news agency.

He pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts of tax evasion and other crimes in 2004 but was granted a presidential pardon by Trump in December 2020.

Kushner's son Jared Kushner, who served as a senior advisor to Trump during his first term, is the husband of Ivanka Trump, Trump's eldest daughter.

